Paralympic Champions Mugged in Brazil With Medals and Passports Stolen
‘SHAKEN’
Three British Paralympic champions were mugged in Brazil on Wednesday and had medals and other items stolen, one of the group said. Neil Fachie and his wife, Lora Fachie, were competing together for the first time at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, where the British team won silver in an event earlier Wednesday. “We were mugged tonight in Rio, so sadly I’m not contactable by phone for a little while,” Neil wrote in a post on X. “We’re all okay, other than being shaken up. Passports, cards, some cash and our silver medals were all stolen. A sad way to end the day.” British Cycling confirmed to Cycling Weekly that Lora’s pilot, Corrine Hall, was also affected by the incident. “The three riders are safe and well and are being supported by our staff both on the ground and at home,” the national governing body said in a statement. “We have raised the matter with the UCI, the local [organizing] committee, and the police.”