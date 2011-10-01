Paramedics Testify in Jackson Trial

Closing the first week of the involuntary-manslaughter trial of Michael Jackson's physician, paramedics testified that Dr. Conrad Murray didn't tell them Jackson had been given a dose of the powerful anesthetic Propofol, which authorities say killed the King of Pop. Former federal prosecutor Sunny Hostin weighed in on the paramedics' testimony on CBS's Early Show on Saturday Morning, saying that their description of Murray's behavior was illuminating because "he didn't act the way normal doctors would act." The fact that he didn't mention the Propofol is "really damaging evidence for him," she said, adding that his delayed emergency call to 911 is also crucial. The EMTs testified that they thought Jackson was already dead when they arrived on the scene.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
SHOP WITH SCOUTED