Paris Attack Ringleader Caught on CCTV

The suspected ringleader behind the deadly Paris attacks was seen on CCTV footage at a Metro train station on the night of the incident, a police source told AFP on Friday. Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who was killed during a pre-dawn police raid Wednesday, was seen at the Croix de Chavaux station in the eastern district of Montreuil. The video puts him near the car discovered in the area that was used by militants attacking bars and restaurants last Friday. The 27-year-old is believed to have been the architect of a terrorism campaign across Europe over the last 11 months. French intelligence officials said they believe Abaaoud was involved in at least four of six terror plots that were thwarted in France since the spring.