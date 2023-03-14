Paris Hilton ‘Pretended’ to Vote for Trump but Actually ‘Didn’t Vote at All’ in 2016
‘MISTAKES’
Reality TV star Paris Hilton admits in her new memoir that not only did she not vote for former President Donald Trump in 2016 but that she actually never cast a ballot at all in that election. Running through a list of her “mistakes,” the 42-year-old socialite noted that she originally claimed she “pretended” to vote for Trump because “he was an old family friend” and she began her modeling career with his agency. “When I left to go to another [modeling] agency, he was furious and intimidated the shit out of me on the phone,” she added. During an interview on Australian TV shortly after the 2016 election, Hilton said she’d known Trump since she was “a little girl” and therefore had checked his name on her ballot. A year later, however, she would tell Marie Claire she actually didn’t vote for him but felt he would do a good job as president. “The truth is even worse. I didn’t vote at all,” she wrote in Paris: The Memoir. “Am I standing by these choices? Would I make the same choices again, knowing what I know now? Of course not!”