Patrick Mahomes: I Wear the Same Underwear Every Game Day
‘KEEP IT ROLLING’
The Kansas City Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes to thank for their current dominance—specifically, his steadfast refusal to change his underwear. The quarterback went on Manningcast, the only podcast hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, this week to confirm the longstanding rumor that he’s worn the same pair of red underwear since around 2017. While watching a simulcast of a Monday Night Football game, Eli Manning mentioned Mahomes’ rumored ritual, first hinted at in February by former teammate Chad Henne. “First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them,” Mahomes said. “At the same time, I threw them on that first season, we had a pretty good season that season. I only wear them for game day though, so they’re not too worn down, they’re not like these nasty [underwear], I clean ‘em.” But, he allowed, the underwear might not see the inside of a washing machine too frequently if the Chiefs are winning, as they have been of late. “I mean if we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them, you know?” he said. “I’ve just got to keep it rolling. As long as we’re winning, I’ll keep the superstition going.”