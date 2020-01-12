Patriots Star Julian Edelman Arrested After Allegedly Vandalizing Car

Read it at ESPN
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in California and cited for misdemeanor vandalism for allegedly jumping on the hood of an unidentified person’s Mercedes-Benz, according to police. The 33-year-old was later released after he was detained for damaging the car at around 9 p.m. in Beverly Hills, police said, adding that he is scheduled to appear at the Airport Courthouse on April 13. Edelman was named Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl LII and was the Patriots’ leading receiver in 2019. He is set to undergo two surgeries in the off-season after reportedly suffering shoulder and knee injuries.