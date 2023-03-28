PBS Correspondent Sucker-Punched by Stranger on NYC Subway

Read it at Twitter
PBS correspondent Jane Ferguson says she was “violently assaulted” by a stranger on the subway in Manhattan on Monday. “A man walked up to me in a busy rush-hour car and punched me, hard, on the side of the face. I kneeled down on the floor in shock, and steadied myself, unsure what had just happened, my ear ringing and face on fire,” she tweeted. Ferguson said the reason she is going public about the incident is because she wants to thank the good Samaritan—a woman named Samantha—who got her off the train and to the police. “New Yorkers are pretty great,” she wrote.