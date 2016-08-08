Pence: Jews, Christians Included in Ban

Gov. Mike Pence, Donald Trump’s running mate, told conservative radio host Charlie Sykes on Monday that the proposed immigration ban on individuals from countries that have been “compromised by terrorism” would also include Jews and Christians, above and beyond Muslim citizens. “I think what you heard in the convention speech, what we talked about out on the stump is that we would temporarily suspend from countries or from territories if you will—the caliphate obviously of ISIS expands beyond one country—but to say that individuals that come from regions or countries that have been compromised by terrorism, that we would expand that immigration. I think that’s appropriate until we develop a new vetting system,” Pence said. This diverges slightly from Trump’s past remarks on the subject.
