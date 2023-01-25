Pence’s Classified Doc Stash Unites Senators in Disbelief
‘THE WEIRDEST THING’
The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home—on the heels of material being found at Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s homes—has left lawmakers on both sides of the aisle dumbfounded. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, told The Hill he doesn't “know what the hell is going on around here” and that this is “the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen.” While he doesn’t think Pence was keeping the documents nefariously, he believes the executive branch is “just packing boxes.” Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) also was floored, saying that former presidents and vice presidents should “check their closets” for any classified documents. A shocked Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said he “didn’t get it” and that “anybody that deals with classified materials knows that they have to be maintained in a secure place and not available to our adversaries by putting them in a place that’s easy to penetrate.”