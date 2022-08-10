Trump Ally Rep. Scott Perry Says FBI Seized His Phone
Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), a close ally of former President Donald Trump whose actions are part of the Jan. 6 committee’s probe, said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone. Perry told Fox News in a statement that three agents had approached him while he was traveling with his family. “I’m outraged—though not surprised—that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress,” Perry, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, fumed. “My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends. None of this is the government’s business.” The news comes the day after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Perry said in his statement that “as with President Trump last night, DOJ chose this unnecessary and aggressive action instead of simply contacting my attorneys.” Representatives from the FBI and Department of Justice declined to comment on the matter.