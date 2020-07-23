Pennsylvania Infant Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Dies, Coroner Says

Read it at Reading Eagle
A Pennsylvania infant who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the coroner's office said Thursday. While the 26-day baby tested positive for the virus a day after her death, officials are still working to conclude her cause of death, Berks County Coroner John Hollenbach said. He added that the infant's autopsy was inconclusive and officials are still waiting for a toxicology report and a more in-depth investigation. “She tested positive but it’s too early to say with medical certainty that the death is either from or related to COVID-19,” Hollenbach said.