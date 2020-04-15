CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Pennsylvania Police Say Man Confessed to Murder by Showing Them Pictures of Lifeless Girlfriend

    HELLO CLARICE

    Blake Montgomery

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

    A Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend and then turning himself in, local station WNEP reports. Andre Stone allegedly confessed to police in an unsettling and matter-of-fact manner: “I killed my girlfriend; I wanted to tell you.” Officers in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, said they found Stone sitting in a chair in the local police station waiting for them Tuesday afternoon. To prove his confession, he reportedly showed authorities a picture of a lifeless female body; investigators found a body at his apartment. “I couldn’t take it any more and I strangled her,” Stone allegedly remarked, adding that he kept a knife nearby in case the strangulation failed.

    Read it at WNEP