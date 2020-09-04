Pentagon Inexplicably Orders 159-Year-Old Military Newspaper to Shut Down
SUSPICIOUS TIMING
In an unpublicized memo, the Pentagon has inexplicably ordered the closure of Stars and Stripes, a newspaper that’s covered American troops since the Civil War. “The last newspaper publication (in all forms) will be September 30, 2020,” Col. Paul Haverstick, Jr. wrote. The “local paper” for the military, which is printed and delivered to troops around the world, must also present a shutdown plan by September 15. The memo states that the Trump administration has the authority to make such a decision but didn’t give any reason as to why they’ve ordered the closure, USA Today reports. Congress overruled a previous attempt to pull funding from the paper, which is subsidized through the defense budget. The latest decision comes amid a report in The Atlantic about President Donald Trump’s deep disdain for the military.