Pentagon Releases Selfie Taken by American Pilot With Chinese Spy Balloon

In a moment ripped straight from the movie “Top Gun,” the Pentagon released a selfie Wednesday purportedly taken by the pilot of a fighter jet dispatched to monitor a Chinese spy balloon earlier this month, showing him flying just above the vessel. It’s the first clear view citizens have gotten of the in-flight balloon, which captured headlines worldwide during its daring cross-continent journey from Alaska to South Carolina, where it was ultimately downed on Feb. 4. It remains unclear when, and over which part of the country the photo was taken. After it was shot down, the balloon’s “payload” was recovered successfully, Pentagon officials said Wednesday.