Pessimism Looms Ahead of U.S.-Russia Talks Over Ukraine and NATO
The outlook ahead of critical talks set for Monday between the United States and Russia are bleak as both nations digging their heels in, leaving very little wiggle room. The U.S. has been adamant that a Russian invasion of Ukraine will be met with dire consequences, though not militarily. Russia has downplayed the threat of an invasion even as it amasses troops on the border. On Saturday, the U.S. revealed its agenda, which is at odds with Russian demands, according to the Associated Press. Among the issues on the table are the U.S. potentially curtailing deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine, further limiting American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe on the condition that Russia pulls back from Ukraine.