Pete Buttigieg Releases Decade of Tax Returns

Democratic 2020 contender Pete Buttigieg released a decade of his tax returns on Tuesday, The Hill reports. The South Bend, Indiana, mayor posted the tax returns on his campaign website, following in the footsteps of others in the race—like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Beto O’Rourke. President Trump has not yet released any of his tax returns, claiming they are under audit, and has sued two banks to prevent them from providing his financial information to the House Judiciary Committee. According to the website, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) are the most recent 2020 contenders to publicly disclose their personal finances.