Hegseth Flies in Every General to Hear Him Rant About Beards

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s reason for flying in the military’s top brass from all over the world has finally been revealed.

It turns out Hegseth, who has rebranded himself as President Donald Trump’s “Secretary of War,” wanted to give America’s generals a lecture about personal grooming.

“We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans,” he said.

“No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression,” he added. “We’re going to cut our hair, shave our beards, and adhere to standards.”

He then compared bearded soldiers to the broken windows theory of policing, which says that if the small stuff goes, the big things go too.

“This is on duty, in the field, and in the rear. If you want a beard, you can join special forces,” Hegseth said. “If not, then shave.”

During his speech, he also railed against “fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon” and said military leaders would need to pass height and weight tests each year.