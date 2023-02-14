Pharrell Williams Could Become Louis Vuitton’s Head Menswear Designer

Read it at The Wall Street Journal
According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, the luxury brand Louis Vuitton is looking to fill the shoes vacated by former appointee Virgil Abloh with producer and pop culture icon Pharrell Williams, who would assume the role of head designer of menswear. Abloh passed away in 2021 after battling a rare form of cancer. In addition to having a hand in some of the most influential Billboard hits of the 21st century, Williams has also co-founded the apparel brands Ice Cream Clothing and Billionaire Boys Club.