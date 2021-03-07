CHEAT SHEET
76ers’ Stars Embiid, Simmons to Miss NBA All-Star Game for Contact Tracing
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers will not take part in the NBA All-Star Game, the NBA announced hours beforehand Sunday. The teammates had been in close contact with a barber who subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus, reported ESPN, citing unnamed sources.
Embiid and Simmons both traveled Saturday night to Atlanta, the site of the exhibition matchup, on separate private planes. They remain in quarantine. The decision to go ahead with the exhibition game this year was controversial among players, given the ongoing pandemic.
“I personally didn’t agree with the game, but it is what it is,” Los Angeles Clippers forward and fell0w All-Star Paul George said Sunday, according to ESPN.