Devastated Philly Eagles Fan Threw Meat Cleaver at Firefighters, Cops Say
‘WINGS CLIPPED’
A shattered Philadelphia Eagles fan “will be spending some time behind bars” after vandalizing a fire station and attacking the firefighters who attempted to stop him, Florida police said. The 25-year-old fan, Philadelphia resident Edward Dalasandro, allegedly broke into the fire station around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Once inside, he “ransacked the bunk rooms, urinated on the carpet and stole $126.00, a uniform hat and some knives,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said. When the station’s firefighters confronted him, Dalasandro threw a meat cleaver at them, the sheriff’s office added. The firefighters were then able to contain him until deputies arrived on scene. “We learned from his friends that he was kicked out of a bar earlier in the evening for being belligerent and extremely intoxicated,” Chief Deputy John Budensiek said at a press conference, according to WPEC. In a statement, the sheriff’s office declared his “wings clipped,” adding that the “eagle was officially grounded for the second time in one night.” Dalasandro is facing charges of armed burglary, aggravated assault on a firefighter and petit theft.