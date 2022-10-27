Feds Say Philly Cop Sold Gun Used in Fatal High School Shooting
‘ABUSED HIS AUTHORITY’
Federal officials allege a Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy, hired in 2018, sold meth and guns, including two semi-automatic pistols that were involved in the Roxborough High School shooting on Sept. 27 that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, according to court documents. Ex-deputy Samir Ahmad allegedly sold the contraband to an FBI informant posing as an undocumented individual two weeks after the Roxborough shooting, leading to his arrest. It’s unclear how Ahmad got his hands on the weapons to begin with. “As alleged, Samir Ahmad abused his authority – to the greatest extent possible – as a sworn law enforcement officer,” said U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement on Thursday. “The defendant was allegedly illegally selling firearms on the street to at least one person who was not permitted to possess them, adding fuel to the already-incendiary fire of deadly gun violence in the City of Philadelphia.” Ahmad is charged with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the United States, and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.