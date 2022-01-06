Son Convicted of Murdering Father With Dog Bowl and Cricket Bat
‘Unspeakable Violence’
A British man has been handed a life sentence for beating his father to death with a metal dog bowl and cricket bat in 2020. Phillip Badwal, 25, and his father Santokh Singh, 59, lived together in Bradford, England, and routinely struggled to get along. Yorkshire Live reports that Badwal had a serious drug addiction, which he allegedly bullied his father into paying for and supplying. An argument about the addiction dissolved into 20 minutes of “unspeakable violence,” a judge said, and Santokh suffered a broken leg and fractures to his skull, face, and nose. Though Badwal initially claimed that his father had come home with the wounds, he later confessed to committing the brutal crime. Instead of calling medical professionals for help, Badwall called his drug dealers and tried to hide the murder evidence by throwing the cricket bat onto a neighbor’s property.