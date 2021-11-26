Philly’s 500th Homicide Was 55-Year-Old Woman Shot 5 Times

Read it at CBS Philadelphia
Philadelphia police have identified the victim of the city’s record-matching 500th homicide as 55-year-old Eloise Harmon, who was shot five times in the chest, allegedly by her estranged husband. Harmon was caught on video tape running down the street screaming for help, CBS Philadelphia reported. Philadelphia is certain to shatter its 1990 homicide record before the end of the year. “It’s just crazy,” Mayor Jim Kenney hours before Harmon was slain. “It’s just crazy and this needs to stop.”