CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
South Dakota Woman Maimed People With Rocks to Get Pain Pills, Feds Say
EXTREME
Read it at Rapid City Journal
A South Dakota woman has been charged with using a rock to maim five people—three of whom lost a finger—so she could use them to obtain painkillers, a federal indictment charges. Frenchone One Horn, also known as Frenchone Kills in Water, pleaded not guilty to assault and other charges. The feds alleged that the 40-year-old, who lives on the Pine Ridge Reservation, lied about how the victims got their injuries as part of her scheme to get the opioid hydrocodone from health providers. The Rapid City Journal reports that one of the victims had fingers amputated on two different dates in October 2019.