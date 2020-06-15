Planned Parenthood Endorses Joe Biden for President
The Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, on Monday, writing that he is “the only candidate” running for president “who will stand up for our health and our rights.” “This election we have a choice—between Donald Trump, whose incompetence and disregard for the law are a danger to us all, and Joe Biden, who is committed to fighting for reproductive health and rights for all,” Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s acting president, wrote in a statement. “For us, and for so many, the choice is clear. Planned Parenthood Action Fund is endorsing Joe Biden for president.”
The women’s health organization pointed to Biden as “instrumental” in creating the Affordable Care Act, which offered birth control to 63 million women with no copayments, among other protections. During the 2020 election, he also proposed expanding access to contraception and protecting the constitutional right to an abortion. “This election is a fight for our country’s very survival,” McGill Johnson wrote. “We have seen the Trump administration dehumanize us, and disregard our health, our rights, and our lives. Trump has attacked access to abortion and reproductive health care, and he has attacked the people that Planned Parenthood health centers serve: women, Black people, immigrants, the LGBTQ+ community and more.”