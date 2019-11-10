CHEAT SHEET
Police: Attacker Fired Arrows Into San Francisco Homeless Camp, Striking Two Men
Authorities near the San Francisco Bay Area are searching for an attacker who police say fired arrows into a homeless camp late Friday and left two men wounded. The East Bay Regional Park District police said the victims were hit just before midnight, with one man getting pierced in the abdomen and the other in the abdomen and leg. Both men had to undergo surgery but were listed as in stable condition as of Saturday night, authorities said. Lt. Gretchen Rose of the East Bay Regional Park District police told CBS San Francisco that the suspected attacker does not live in the camp, but is believed to have known the victims. No further details were immediately available on the suspect.