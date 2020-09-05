Rochester Cops Deploy Tear Gas in Chaotic Night of Protest
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Following the third night of protests in Rochester, New York following the death of Daniel Prude in police custody, 11 protestors were arrested and three police officers suffered minor injuries, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. Police estimated that more than 2,000 people gathered in the town where Prude allegedly died from asphyxiation in March. The release of video footage of the interaction that led to his death surfaced this week, sparking outrage from Black Lives Matter protestors. The Democrat and Chronicle reported that the demonstration was peaceful for many hours until police arrived in riot gear and tried to order protesters to disperse. Protestors reportedly threw objects at police, and police deployed tear gas. Local TV station WROC filmed a car ploughing through a crowd while spraying mace at protesters.