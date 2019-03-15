Pompeo: U.S. Will Revoke, Deny Visas for ICC War Crimes Investigators
MIGHT
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that the United States will revoke or deny visas issued to International Criminal Court members who’ve been investigating possible war crimes committed by the U.S. military, The Associated Press reports. Pompeo also threatened investigators with sanctions, and noted that the rules would also apply to members who investigated American allies without the U.S.’s consent. The U.S. has already taken action against an unspecified number of members, he said. “We are determined to protect the American and allied military and civilian personnel from living in fear of unjust prosecution for actions taken to defend our great nation.” The blockbuster announcement comes after years of tension between Trump and the ICC: last September, National Security Advisor John Bolton threatened sanctions against ICC judges if they continued probing alleged American war crimes in Afghanistan; Pompeo’s announcement appears to finally make good on that promise. The ICC has spent a decade investigating the Taliban’s alleged war crimes in the Middle East—but in 2017, a prosecutor requested authorization to investigate the alleged by U.S. intelligence and service members during the war, too. Palestine has also asked the court to probe alleged human rights violations committed by Israel, a close U.S. ally.