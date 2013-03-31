Pope Francis Prays for Syria, Koreas

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Agence France-Presse
Even though Pope Francis canceled that newspaper subscription back in Buenos Aires, it looks like he is still paying attention to the news. In his first Easter message, Pope Francis prayed for a “political solution” in Syria, “reconciliation” between North and South Korea, and hostages being held in Nigeria. Speaking in front of some 250,000 pilgrims at the Vatican, Pope Francis delivered the annual “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to Rome. But, breaking with church tradition, he also urged Catholics to reach out to nonbelievers and lapsed Catholics, urging them to “step forward” to God. Easter is the holiest day on the Christian calendar, honoring the day that Jesus returned from the dead.