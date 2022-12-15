Popular TikToker, 2 Others Killed in Horrific Hit-And-Run
‘HEARTBROKEN’
Ali Spice, a popular TikToker who amassed nearly a million followers as she documented her life as a Hooters waitress, was killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend, her family confirmed Wednesday. Cops say Spice and two unidentified victims died at the scene after a pickup truck driving the wrong way slammed into their Infiniti sedan early Sunday morning in Deland, Florida—about 50 miles northeast of Orlando. A TikTok page for Spice, whose real name is Alexandra Dulin, was taken down after her death, but her Instagram remained active and was flooded with tributes. The pickup driver survived the crash and fled on foot, cops said, and he’s yet to be identified or arrested. “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now,” Spice’s friend Ariane Avandi wrote on Instagram, adding that she was a “vibrant, beautiful” soul inside and out.