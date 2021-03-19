Potential Cuomo Challenger Rep. Tom Reed Accused of Sexual Misconduct
HYPOCRITE
Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) has been accused of sexual misconduct by 25-year-old ex-lobbyist Nicolette Davis, The Washington Post reports. Davis said that they were seated next to each other at a bar with other lobbyists in 2017, when Reed unhooked her bra and placed his hand on her thigh, inching it upwards, according to Post. Reed denied the allegations in a statement provided by his office, saying, “This account of my actions is not accurate.” The accusation comes after Reed shamed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the recent allegations of sexual assault made against him. “These incidents of sexual harassment and pattern of abuse are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in our society, let alone the highest rungs of government. Such behavior is disturbing and unacceptable,” Reed said. The lawmaker has said he’s “seriously considering” about running against Cuomo in the 2022 gubernatorial race.