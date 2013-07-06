Pregnant Girl, 11, Denied Abortion in Chile

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
The U.S. isn't the only place where abortion debates are raging. In Chile, the case of a pregnant 11-year-old girl has ignited the fury of many Chileans upset that the pregnancy cannot be ended—although the girl was allegedly raped repeatedly over the course of two years by her mother's partner and is now 14 weeks pregnant. Although the pregnancy is extremely high-risk for both the girl and the fetus, abortions in the socially conservative country have been outlawed for decades, even for medical reasons. The Chilean senate rejected three bills to ease restrictions on abortion last year.