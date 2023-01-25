These Former Presidents Say They Didn’t Take Any Classified Docs
DON’T LOOK AT US
When former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush left office, they didn’t take any classified documents with them—at least that’s what representatives for all four told CNN. The clarification comes as classified documents have now been found not only in possession of former President Donald Trump, but President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence too. Although none of the former presidents’ representatives said they will be conducting their own searches, spokespeople for Obama, Clinton, and the younger Bush said they made sure to turn in their documents to the National Archives when they were supposed to. Even former vice presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle confirmed they, too, didn’t take any documents—and neither did 98-year-old former president Jimmy Carter, a source close to the Archives recalled to CNN for good measure.