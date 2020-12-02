Pretty Ricky’s Spectacular Smith Arrested at Disney World After Allegedly Punching Employee
GETTING GOOFY
The man credited with popularizing the “Grumpy Cat” meme was arrested at Disney World after an alleged altercation Sunday with a park employee. Spectacular Smith, who first gained fame as a member of the hip-hop group Pretty Ricky, was charged with misdemeanor battery, according to USA Today. According to the police report, Smith was walking when he fake-sneezed and said “coronavirus.” The worker told Smith that the joke wasn’t funny, according to the report, and told Smith to leave the line, after which Smith allegedly punched the employee. Smith’s son, Makhiari Lorick, told police the punch was an accident, according to USA Today. Smith is the CEO of Adwizar, a marketing company that runs social media pages for artists such as Soulja Boy and Bow Wow, as well as the Grumpy Cat Twitter account, according to BET.