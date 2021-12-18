CHEAT SHEET
    Judge Rejects Prince Andrew’s Bid to Use ‘Money-Hungry Sex Kitten’ Label in Giuffre Case

    NOT HAVING IT

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    WPA Pool / Getty

    Despite his legal team’s best efforts, Prince Andrews will not be permitted to describe Virginia Giuffre as a “money-hungry sex kitten” in court. A federal judge rejected a bid by Andrew’s defense to incorporate news articles into the trial as they seek to have Giuffre’s case tossed. Giuffre’s attorney has called the move a “smear” attempt. The article in question, which quotes Giuffre’s ex-boyfriend, was published in 2015 by the New York Daily News and features the headline: “Jeffrey Epstein accuser was not a sex slave, but a money-hungry sex kitten, her former friends say.” Giuffre, 38, alleges she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex rings, where she claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was only 17. The royal progeny has denied any wrongdoing.

