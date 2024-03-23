Harry and Meghan Reportedly Reach Out to Kate and William After Shock Cancer News
CONNECTIONS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reached out to his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton after learning of her cancer diagnosis. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support,” ITV News’ royal editor, Chris Ship, wrote on X late Friday. The report followed Harry and Meghan sending Kate a public message of support earlier in the day after Kate revealed her diagnosis, its impact, and her preventative chemotherapy treatment, in a powerful video statement. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement. It was also reported that the California couple were blindsided by the news. “They had no idea, and only learned of the news around the same time the rest of the world found out,” an insider told the New York Post.