Prince Harry Slammed by U.K. Defense Minister for ‘Boasting’ About War Kills
FRIENDLY FIRE
The British defense minister called out Prince Harry on Thursday for “boasting” about the number of people he killed while fighting in Afghanistan. Ben Wallace, who is himself a former member of the U.K. armed forces, took issue with a passage of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, in which he wrote that he’d killed 25 members of the Taliban. “The armed forces is not about a tally,” Wallace said in an interview with British outlet LBC on Thursday. “I frankly think boasting about tallies or talking about tallies … distorts the fact that the army is a team game.” Wallace did say he believed that every service personnel member should “make their own choices about what they want to talk about,” but said individual soldiers’ contributions shouldn’t be measured by “who can shoot the most or who doesn’t shoot the most.” “If you start talking about who did what, what you are actually doing is letting down all those other people, because you’re not a better person because you did and they didn’t,” Wallace added.