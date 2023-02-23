CHEAT SHEET
    Prince Harry Slammed by U.K. Defense Minister for ‘Boasting’ About War Kills

    FRIENDLY FIRE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Prince Harry patrols through the deserted town of Garmisir close to FOB Delhi in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, January 2, 2008.

    John Stillwell/Reuters

    The British defense minister called out Prince Harry on Thursday for “boasting” about the number of people he killed while fighting in Afghanistan. Ben Wallace, who is himself a former member of the U.K. armed forces, took issue with a passage of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, in which he wrote that he’d killed 25 members of the Taliban. “The armed forces is not about a tally,” Wallace said in an interview with British outlet LBC on Thursday. “I frankly think boasting about tallies or talking about tallies … distorts the fact that the army is a team game.” Wallace did say he believed that every service personnel member should “make their own choices about what they want to talk about,” but said individual soldiers’ contributions shouldn’t be measured by “who can shoot the most or who doesn’t shoot the most.” “If you start talking about who did what, what you are actually doing is letting down all those other people, because you’re not a better person because you did and they didn’t,” Wallace added.

