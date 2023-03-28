Prince Harry Turns Out for Second Day in Court
Prince Harry was back in court in London for a second day Tuesday, observing proceedings as he threw his weight behind a joint privacy claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday, and MailOnline. Harry is the first royal to appear in a courtroom since Princess Anne admitted an offense relating to an out-of-control dog in 2002. He and the other parties in the case, who include Elton John, allege that ANL intercepted his cellphone messages, placed tracking devices on cars, listened to live landline calls, and obtained itemized telephone bills and medical records between 1993 and 2011. Harry’s claim states that “friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a suspect.”