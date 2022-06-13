Prince Harry Unharmed After Falling Off Horse in Polo Match

CHEAT SHEET
Prince Harry fell of his horse during a game of polo at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club on Sunday. The prince was unscathed but his team lost the match 12-11. It was Harry’s first match for his Los Padres team since returning from the U.K., where he had traveled to mark the queen’s platinum jubilee the previous weekend. Harry is listed as H. Wales in the team, which includes his friend Nacho Figueras. Harry is an accomplished polo player, having learnt from his father, Prince Charles, who is also an enthusiast for the elite, and extremely expensive, sport.