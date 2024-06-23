Prince William’s Taylor Swift Trip Shows He Is ‘Brilliant’ Dad, Friend Says

Dad dancing

Prince William’s visit to the Taylor Swift concert with Prince George and Princess Charlotte was “a fantastic illustration of just what a brilliant dad William is,” according to one friend of William and Kate speaking to The Daily Beast.

The friend said: “It’s been an unbelievably difficult year for the entire family. The children have been amazing, and it was a fantastic illustration of just what a brilliant dad William is to see him there.”

The friend added that the adorable Father’s Day photograph of William and the children jumping off a dune in Norfolk taken by Kate was another sign of William’s devotion to his children. “It’s great to see this side of him publicly,” the friend said.

The visit to the Taylor Swift concert came after the soldiers guarding Buckingham Palace played the tune of “Shake it Off” when changing the guard on Friday.

Why the Harry/Camilla feud is still the issue

The New York Times bestselling royal writer Christopher Andersen has said that he believes there is still significant tension between Prince Harry and his father King Charles over Harry’s attitude to his stepmother Camilla.

Talking to Fox News Digital, Andersen said that Harry still “resents” Camilla and that by saying “some pretty devastating things about her” he had “made it clear that he felt she was the villain in the piece.”

He added, “I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that.”

In his book Spare, Harry accused Camilla of ruthlessly scheming to be queen, and selling him out to the media in order to get better press coverage herself in pursuit of that goal.

In Spare, Harry said Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” and described her as “dangerous.”

In remarks to Anderson Cooper on the show 60 Minutes to promote the book, which is estimated to have made Harry some $27 million, Harry said: “With a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street.”

The comments by Andersen mesh with The Daily Beast’s understanding of Charles’ anger at his son for publicly attacking his wife.

“Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla,” one friend of Camilla’s previously told The Daily Beast. “Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice.

“Harry has made it very clear, very publicly, that he despises her. He has forced Charles to choose, which was a very silly thing to do because Camilla and he both chose each other a long time ago.

“William had his reservations but he accepted his father’s choice and got on with it. Harry made a different decision, and one of the inevitable consequences of publicly calling your stepmother cruel names is that it becomes difficult for you to see your father.”

Another source, a friend of William and Kate’s, told The Daily Beast recently: “It is hardly surprising that Charles didn’t invite Harry round for tea and a scone. He did, after all, portray his wife as an evil, calculating, bitch in the biggest selling book since the Bible.” [Spare actually broke records for being the fastest-selling non-fiction book.]

Andersen added: “There is really no foreseeable way in which they’ll ever be welcomed back. Even if Harry was to throw himself at the king’s feet and beg for forgiveness—which Harry is not about to do—the best he could hope for would be crumbs from the royal table, and the sort of grudging acceptance that is currently being afforded to Prince Andrew.”

Charles trip to New Zealand ‘cancelled’

Courtiers at Buckingham Palace have reportedly canceled the New Zealand leg of King Charles’ trip to the southern hemisphere later this year as the monarch continues to battle cancer.

They are, however, remaining hopeful that the king can undertake a modified tour of Australia, and attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government conference in Samoa despite his ongoing fight with the disease.

A source told the Mirror: “Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the king and queen to visit New Zealand, but of course all are aware of the king’s ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself. It’s very much hoped there will be further opportunities in the future.”

The report should be taken seriously as it is typically a few months before these trips that the enormous circle of people involved in the logistics and security for such visits start to get their orders.

The Mirror also reported that the Australian tour is being reduced to six days—including a two day break—followed by the visit to Samoa, which will last three days.

Camilla has been said to have been concerned that Charles’ work rate is endangering his chances of success in his battle against cancer. “She has been trying to encourage him to slow down,” one friend of the queen previously told The Daily Beast. “Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back.”

Windrush tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton have paid tribute to the “Windrush generation” of Black Britons, whose collective name is taken from those who arrived from the Caribbean in 1948 on board HMT Empire Windrush.

“Celebrating the remarkable contributions of the Windrush Generation today, and every day. Your legacy is a cornerstone of our diverse and vibrant society. Thank you for your resilience, strength and for enriching the nation’s culture and community,” the couple posted on X.

The couple posted their message to mark Windrush Day, which has been celebrated on June 22 since 2018—the same year it emerged that the government had not properly recorded the details of that generation who had been granted permission to stay in the U.K. The Guardian newspaper revealed how brutally and unfairly many had been treated—with deportations and threats of deportation, some being denied medical care, and others having their passports confiscated—all despite living in Britain for so long.

Ascot revels

Well, simply everyone was at the Royal Ascot horse racing-palooza this week, with Prince William having fun with Zara Tindall. King Charles and Queen Camilla waved to the crowds, Charles continuing to fulfill his mission to be seen out in public as much as possible this summer. Princess Anne was there. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended, as did royal power couple Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie. The sight of William with Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole—helping her out when her shoes got stuck in the grass—reminded royal fans how close William had become with Kate’s family over the years.

This week in royal history

On June 24, 1509, the coronation of Henry VIII took place; the coronation of Queen Victoria took place on June 28, 1838.

Unanswered questions

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s return to the public eye continues apace with her birthday picture of him and their kids, jumping at the beach, and his attending of Taylor Swift’s London gig with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. What next? After the news that his trip Down Under has been modified, how is Charles’ health?