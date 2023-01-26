CHEAT SHEET
    Princess ’Azemah of Brunei Marries First Cousin Prince Bahar

    FAMILY TIES

    Princess ’Azemah and Prince Bahar pose alongside her brother Prince Mateen.

    The sultan of Brunei’s daughter Princess ’Azemah Ni'matul Bolkiah has married Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah, her first cousin. The family affair lasted three days, kicking off at the Banquet Hall of Istana Nurul Iman, with seven ceremonies total. Princess ’Azemah is the fifth of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s 12 children, while Prince Bahar is the son of the sultan’s brother Prince Jefri Bolkiah. The princess’ younger brother Prince Mateen posted a sneak peek of the extravagant event on his Instagram alongside a caption wishing his sister and cousin success. “So happy for my dearest big sister and BJB 🤍,” he wrote.

