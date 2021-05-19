Princess Beatrice Is Pregnant With Her First Child
‘DELIGHTED’
Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edo Mappelli Mozzi, are expecting their first child later this year. The queen and both families are “delighted” about the news, according to a tweet from the royal family. The announcement has raised some eyebrows since it came the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s third wedding anniversary, which may have been an intentional choice. “It seems that after Harry and Meghan stole the headlines and world attention by announcing that Meghan was pregnant with Harry, taking the limelight away from Princess Beatrice’s wedding, that she didn’t forget,” Robert Jobson, the author of Prince Philip’s Century told Page Six. “Announcing her own pregnancy on the Sussexes third wedding anniversary may have been a coincidence, but I don’t think so. What goes around comes around.”