Princess Eugenie Confirms Birth of Second Son, Ernest
Princess Eugenie confirmed on Monday that she had given birth to her second son. In an adorable Instagram post, Prince Andrew’s daughter said the baby had arrived on May 30 weighing 7.1 lbs and that she and husband Jack Brooksbank had named the baby Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,” Eugenie captioned the post. She added that her first son, August, “is loving being a big brother already.” Ernest is now 13th in line to the British throne, bumping his great-uncle Prince Edward down into 14th place. He is also the third grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.