Dubai’s ‘Hostage’ Princess Asks British Police to Reinvestigate Her Sister’s Kidnapping
CAPTIVE
Dubai’s Princess Latifa, who has been held captive by her father after an escape attempt in 2018, has asked British police to reinvestigate the kidnapping of her sister, Princess Shamsa, more than 20 years ago. In a letter that was written in 2019 but only passed to Cambridgeshire police and the BBC this week, Princess Latifa wrote that if U.K. law enforcement looked into her sister’s kidnapping, which was done at their father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s request, it could lead to Shamsa being freed. Shamsa was kidnapped from a street in Cambridge during an escape attempt when she was 18. Last week, cell phone videos surfaced of Princess Latifa saying she doesn’t have access to fresh air or sunlight and is held under police guard.