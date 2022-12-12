Private Jet Company Sues Twitter Over Nearly $200K in Unpaid Bills
‘HOLD FIRM’
Elon Musk’s Twitter reportedly owes nearly $200,000 to a private jet company for two unpaid bills leftover from November, with the social media company reportedly wanting to “hold firm” on the outstanding debt, according to Business Insider. According to a lawsuit brought forward by Private Jet Services Group, Twitter allegedly never paid for a couple of flights from New Jersey to San Francisco in late October requested by the company’s former chief marketing officer, Leslie Berland, who was given the boot during the site’s recent mass layoff. But Twitter’s new management is refusing to pay the $197,725 sum, claiming that they aren’t contractually obligated to foot the bill as Berland was not listed as a “designated representative” allowed to book the flight. The jet bill adds to millions of dollars in back payments owed to various vendors and suppliers for the site since Musk took over, as reported by The New York Times.