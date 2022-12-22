Private Security Hired to Watch Idaho Murder Home After Crime Fanatics Visit

Read it at Daily Mail
A private security firm has been hired by investigators to watch over the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were slaughtered after some true crime junkies showed up to the house Sunday. Police tape surrounds the property, where police have finished their forensic investigation of the murder scene. The case remains unresolved as the college plans to return to campus in January, with nationwide attention on the gruesome murders as the FBI and Idaho police continue to investigate.