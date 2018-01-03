Pro-Roy Moore PAC Shifts to Back Mia Love Against Romney
A super PAC that backed the failed Senate candidacy of former Alabama supreme court justice Roy Moore has shifted its attention to Utah, where it’s backing a conservative challenger to Mitt Romney’s expected candidacy—and once again steering money to its own executives. Solution Fund PAC disclosed $11,000 in spending in support of Rep. Mia Love’s potential candidacy for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced on Tuesday that he will not run for reelection. Though Romney is considered the likeliest Republican nominee for the seat—and has signaled that he intends to run—the Solution Fund’s call for a Love candidacy came just hours after Hatch’s announcement. The funds it spent on an email blast promoting her potential candidacy were paid to SFI Winsystems, a company owned by John Mathis, who also runs the Solution Fund. The vast majority of the PAC’s pro-Moore independent expenditures also went to SFI and a company called Digital Victory, which is run by Robert San Luis, another executive at the PAC and its largest donor.