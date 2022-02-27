Pro Trump Congressional Candidate Tom Norton Agrees to File Financial Statement and Pay Fine

Read it at Business Insider
Tom Norton, a pro-Trump Republican running in the Michigan primary, has acknowledged “credit card trouble” and a DUI after a report by Business Insider. Norton, who had publicly refused to file his financial disclosure required by federal law, said he would now file it and pay a $200 fine. Norton told BI that his finances were “ none of the federal government's business,” but then later decided to do it. “We’re paying it, filing the financial disclosure, even though I still think it's none of the federal government's business,” Norton said in a video on his campaign site. “And I am paying the $200 fine, so that way the liberals will stop crying.”