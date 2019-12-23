Pro-Trump Groups Have Raised $46M Despite Disavowals From the President’s Official Campaign

Read it at Politico
President Trump’s fundraising ahead the 2020 election could be undermined by a growing mass of purported pro-Trump organizations that have pulled in $46 million despite being unaffiliated with—and disavowed by—his official campaign, Politico reports. The competition between Trump’s official campaign and the group of pro-Trump PACs, dark-money organizations, and off-brand Facebook advertisers has heated up as the groups have learned to mimic the president’s brand. Most of the groups have spent very little money on actually helping the president win in 2020, according to Politico. “There’s nothing we can do to stop them,” said Kelly Sadler, a spokeswoman for America First, the one super PAC authorized by Trump. “This is a problem for the campaign, as well as us, as well as for the RNC.”