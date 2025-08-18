Pro-Trump ‘South Park’ Actor Reacts to Show’s Brutal Digs

MAGA South Park actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard has some thoughts about the show’s brutal mocking of Donald Trump.

“I thought it was hilarious,” Adams-Ginyard, who voiced the Black female version Eric Cartman in the 2023 series special Joining the Panderverse, told TMZ Saturday. Even though she’s a fierce supporter of the president, Adams-Ginyard shared that she doesn’t think the show’s season opener “crossed the line.”

“I think what people fail to realize is that Trump actually has a sense of humor,” she insisted.

Trump did not seem to find the episode mocking his “teeny-tiny” manhood and showing him in bed with Satan funny though, if the White House statement calling the show “irrelevant” is any indication. Adams-Ginyard likened the statement to playful banter.

“He might say like ‘Oh, you know, you guys aren’t relevant and stuff,” she said, “but that’s no different than me going back and forth with a friend... He’s gonna say what he wants, and he can say what he wants. We all know the show’s relevant. We all know the show’s hilarious. I mean, they’ve been going after everybody.”

"Southpark" actress Janeshia Adams-Ginyard thought the show's roasting of Donald Trump was "hilarious," but hopes they do Gavin Newsom next. Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic

Adams-Ginyard, who also works as a screen actress and stuntwoman, appeared in both Black Panther movies, Avengers: Infinity War, and more in addition to the South Park special. She’s been a fierce defender of Trump since his first term, and publicly supported his election denialism and talking points on trans athletes and immigration in an Instagram post from November.

“I’m on my way to go drop off my mail-in ballot to a secured dropbox in my area,” she says in the video post, tapping her “Make America Great Again” hat. “I’m voting for a leader that will continue to maintain strong relationships with international and foreign leaders. So y’all do what’s best for you over there, we gonna do what’s best for us over here. That’s Trump 2024 all day,” she added.

Adams-Ginyard’s support hasn’t wavered, she told TMZ, despite her one-time gig’s blistering rebuke of him.

Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

“I think that South Park does an amazing way of mirroring what is actually happening in the world right now. Like, we are having issues with our immigration. Let’s not lie,” she said when asked specifically about the show’s roasting of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Let’s be honest about the simple fact that America needs to make some changes with how things are being ran.”